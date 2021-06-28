Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For South Carolina Ahead Of Season's Fourth Tropical Depression

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for a portion of the South Carolina coastline in advance of Tropical Depression 4, which formed a little more than 100 miles from Charleston late Monday morning.

The depression is moving rapidly toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and has top sustained winds of 35 mph based on the 11am advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Slight strengthening is forecast prior to the depression making landfall and, for that reason, Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from Edisto Beach to South Santee River, S.C., including greater Charleston.

Most of the weather associated with Tropical Depression 4 is located in advance of the circulation because of easterly wind shear and dry air penetrating the center. Squally weather is already moving onshore from the Savannah area north to Charleston county, So.C.

Wind gusts of around 40 mph and heavy rain are anticipated to be the primary effects from the system. Around 1-3 inches of rain are expected, but widespread flash flooding is unlikely because the area has been dry over the spring.

The National Hurricane Center said water levels could rise between 1 and 3 feet somewhere along the coast of South Carolina before the depression moves inland late Monday.

Rapid weakening is forecast after the center moves inland Monday evening. Remnant showers are anticipated along the Savannah River Valley of Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday.

