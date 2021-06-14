© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Depression Forms Off Carolina Coast, But Is No Threat To US

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 14, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 2 emerged Monday morning around 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras in the Atlantic Ocean.

The system could briefly become Tropical Storm Bill before dissipating in the Atlantic.

The second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could form in the next 24 hours off the North Carolina coast.

However, it is forecast to move northeast and away from the U.S.

As of 11 a.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast at 21 mph.

The steering winds between a trough in the eastern United States and a subtropical ridge over the Bahamas will force the system to move toward the northeast and away from the United States.

There is enough warm water for strengthening as it moves over the Gulf Stream, but it is expected to transition back to a non-tropical low on Wednesday as it moves over the colder waters of the North Atlantic.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
