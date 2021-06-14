Tropical Depression Forms Off Carolina Coast, But Is No Threat To US

The second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could form in the next 24 hours off the North Carolina coast.

However, it is forecast to move northeast and away from the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 2 emerged Monday morning around 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 11 a.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northeast at 21 mph.

The steering winds between a trough in the eastern United States and a subtropical ridge over the Bahamas will force the system to move toward the northeast and away from the United States.

There is enough warm water for strengthening as it moves over the Gulf Stream, but it is expected to transition back to a non-tropical low on Wednesday as it moves over the colder waters of the North Atlantic.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

