2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Low Risk Of Tropical Development Later This Week In The Caribbean

WUFT 89.1 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published June 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
Updated June 8, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT

It could form off the coast of Nicaragua later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southwest Caribbean Sea for the first time in the young 2021 Atlantic hurricane season for possible tropical development.

It gives an area near the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica a 30% chance of development, where an area of low pressure is expected to form Thursday or Friday. The latest outlook says gradual development is possible after the area of low pressure forms, toward next weekend.

An atmospheric wave that tends to increase the number of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move eastward from the eastern Pacific into the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Basins late this week into next week. It is this wave that has some chance of spawning a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean, but it is too soon to be certain.

June is often a quiet month in the tropics compared to the active months of August, September, and October. However, the southwest Caribbean is a climatologically-favored area for tropical development in June if an area of disturbed weather develops there.


Copyright 2021 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1.

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ray Hawthorne
