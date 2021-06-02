© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Would You Evacuate In The Event Of A Hurricane? Most Floridians Say No

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Leonardo Santos
Published June 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
Irma Florida
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Cars ride in the shoulder to pass other cars in evacuation traffic on I-75 N, near Brooksville in advance of Hurricane Irma on Sept, 9, 2017.

A recent survey from AAA highlights key facts about Floridians’ readiness for a hurricane.

A survey from AAA Auto Club released on Monday shows how prepared Floridians are for a hurricane and if they would consider evacuating.

Key results from the survey show that 43% of Floridians do not have an emergency plan if a hurricane occurs, 29% would not evacuate their home if they were warned to, and 60% who would evacuate will only do so if the hurricane was a Category 3 or higher.

Some factors that play a role in why Floridians being prepared for a hurricane can depend on the amount of time they spend to protect their home. This includes stocking emergency supplies, searching for a safe room in the house, and securing the house.

Those who do not want to evacuate may not know where to start looking for a hurricane shelter.

“You need to have your evacuation plan in order,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance provider. “Make sure that you know where you would go in the event that you are evacuated. Make sure that you set that up in advance.”

Strong winds and heavy rain from a hurricane can lead to flooding, the No. 1 disaster in the country, AAA says.

According to AAA, many households in Florida are at imminent risk of flooding, and new research shows that “more than 100,000 additional Florida properties are at substantial risk of flooding compared to FEMA’s flood maps.”

“Whether you are in a severe area where you may be prone to a lot of flooding, or you may think flooding won’t happen to you, all of us are susceptible to flooding,” said Pintacuda.

A total of 400 residents participated in this survey.

Hurricane season officially kicked off on Monday will run through Nov. 3.

To learn more about the AAA survey, you can click here.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane Seasonhurricane evacuationhurricanesAAAfloodingflood insurance
Leonardo Santos
Leonardo Santos is the WUSF Social Media Intern for the summer of 2021.
See stories by Leonardo Santos
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content