Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins Today. Here Are The 21 Storm Names

By Russell Lewis
Published June 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
Danielle Fontenot runs to a relative's home in the rain with her son Hunter ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, La., in October. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Seasons begins June 1.
Meteorologists predict another above-average hurricane season. As in the previous seven years, this season got an early start when Tropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic May 22.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Tuesday, June 1, and the National Hurricane Center has designated 21 storm names for the six-month period ending November 30.

But as in the previous seven years, the season got an early start when Tropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic on May 22 . Forecasters say that short-lived storm is a likely sign of what's predicted to be another above-average season.

There is, however, no expectation of a repeat of last year which set two records: the most active season with 30 named storms; and the most storms to hit the continental U.S. in one season, 12.

On the bright side, forecast accuracy and advance warnings have continued to improve. Now some of the most lethal consequences of hurricane season are not the storms but their aftermath. As NPR's Greg Allen reports, since 2017 at least 39 people have died following storms due to carbon monoxide poisoning from improperly used generators.

Last year's record number of storms used up the 21 names forecasters had chosen, forcing them for only the second time to switch to the Greek alphabet beginning with storm 22, named Alpha. The World Meteorological Organization recommended that practice be stopped and now the National Hurricane Center will have a different set of extra names on hand.

A bit of tropical trivia:

  • Storm names repeat every six years — unless a storm is particularly destructive and then its name is retired.

  • There are no storms that begin with Q, U, X, Y and Z because of a lack of usable names.

  • Each season's storm names alternate between female and male.

    • Here are the 21 storm names of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season — with the NHC official pronunciations.

    Ana (AH-nah), Bill (bill), Claudette (klaw-DET), Danny (DAN-ee), Elsa (EL-suh), Fred (frehd), Grace (grayss), Henri (ahn-REE), Ida (EYE-duh), Julian (JOO-lee-uhn), Kate (kayt), Larry (LAIR-ree), Mindy (MIN-dee), Nicholas (NIH-kuh-luss), Odette (oh-DEHT), Peter (PEE-tur), Rose (rohz), Sam (sam), Teresa (tuh-REE-suh), Victor (VIK-tur) and Wanda (WAHN-duh)

    For the truly curious, here are the designated names through the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season, as determined by the NHC.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

