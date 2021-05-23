© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Ana Weakens Into A Depression As It Moves Away From Bermuda

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Map showing tropical depression northeast of Bermuda, forecast track takes it further to the northeast, away from the U.S.
National Hurricane Center
/
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, tropical depression Ana is about 540 miles northeast of Bermuda and is moving to the northeast at 17 MPH.

The National Hurricane Center says Ana — the first named storm of the year — will weaken before dissipating on Monday.

Ana has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said Ana was located about 540 miles northeast of Bermuda Sunday evening with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 p.m. advisory that it was moving northeast at 17 mph.

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday.

It then weakened to a depression later in the day.

The National Hurricane Center says it is expected to dissipate on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm.

Ana is the first named storm in the Atlantic this year.

It's the seventh straight year a named storm formed before the official start of the season June 1.

Weather, 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Ana, Bermuda, National Hurricane Center
