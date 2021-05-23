Ana Weakens Into A Depression As It Moves Away From Bermuda

Ana has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters said Ana was located about 540 miles northeast of Bermuda Sunday evening with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 5 p.m. advisory that it was moving northeast at 17 mph.

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday.

It then weakened to a depression later in the day.

The National Hurricane Center says it is expected to dissipate on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm.

Ana is the first named storm in the Atlantic this year.

It's the seventh straight year a named storm formed before the official start of the season June 1.