Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Ana, First Named Atlantic Storm Of 2021, Forms Near Bermuda

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
Map showing subtropical storm northeast of Bermuda, forecast track takes it further to the northeast, away from the U.S.
National Hurricane Center
/
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Subtropical Storm Ana is about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda and is now moving to the northeast at 5 MPH.

It's the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season — the seventh straight year a named storm formed before the official start of the season.

The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is now drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said in an 5 p.m. advisory.

It is now moving northeast at 5 mph.

Faster motion to the northeast is expected Saturday night through Monday. Gradual weakening of the system is expected Sunday and Sunday night, with Ana predicted to to dissipate Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, has been discontinued.

It's the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially starts June 1. It's the seventh straight year a named storm formed before the official start of the season.

