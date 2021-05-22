Ana, First Named Atlantic Storm Of 2021, Forms Near Bermuda

The first named Atlantic storm of the season is posing no threat to land and is expected to dissipate in a few days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Subtropical Storm Ana is now drifting northeast over the Atlantic Ocean after bringing rain to Bermuda.

Ana was located about 205 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the hurricane center said in an 5 p.m. advisory.

It is now moving northeast at 5 mph.

Faster motion to the northeast is expected Saturday night through Monday. Gradual weakening of the system is expected Sunday and Sunday night, with Ana predicted to to dissipate Monday, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch for Bermuda, in effect earlier Saturday, has been discontinued.

It's the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially starts June 1. It's the seventh straight year a named storm formed before the official start of the season.