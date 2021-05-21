© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Forecasters Now Monitoring Two Potential Tropical Storms

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT
tropics_fpren_052121.jpg
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
/

One approaching Bermuda has the better chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ana, while another near Texas could produce heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring not one — but two — systems that have the potential to become the first named storms of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The most likely is a non-tropical low-pressure area that emerged northeast of Bermuda earlier this week.

This system was located around 300 miles northeast of Bermuda on Friday afternoon and has become better organized, forecasters say.

It has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression — and potentially Tropical Storm Ana or Bill — as early as this weekend as it moves west to west-southwest toward the northeast of Bermuda.

Forecasters say the system could strengthen into a named storm but it could also be hindered by less conducive conditions once it moves to the northeast by Saturday night or Sunday, and will be no threat to the U.S.

A second, disorganized system is forming in the Gulf of Mexico along the Texas coast and could develop into a short-lived tropical depression or storm before moving inland over the northwestern Gulf coast Friday night, forecasters say.

This system has a 60% chance of development over the next two days. But even if it does not further strengthen, it is forecast to produce heavy rainfall over parts of southeastern Texas and southeastern Louisiana over the next few days.

The official start of hurricane season is June 1.

Tags

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane Center
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content