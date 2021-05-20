Tropical Storm Ana Could Form This Weekend, Forecasters Say

The first tropical storm of the season could form by this weekend.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring a non-tropical low pressure system about 800 miles east of Bermuda.

It has a 70% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ana by Saturday, forecasters said, and a 90% chance over the next five days.

The system is expected to gain strength and produce gale-force winds as it moves to the north later Thursday, followed by a turn to the west and southwest.

Once it moves into the warmer waters Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

However, the system is forecast to turn to the north and northeast, and could break apart late this weekend into Monday before threatening land.

