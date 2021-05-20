© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Ana Could Form This Weekend, Forecasters Say

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
tropics_noaa_052021_5a.png
National Hurricane Center
/

The system could approach Bermuda, but is forecast to be a short-lived tropical storm as it moves to the north.

The first tropical storm of the season could form by this weekend.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring a non-tropical low pressure system about 800 miles east of Bermuda.

It has a 70% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ana by Saturday, forecasters said, and a 90% chance over the next five days.

The system is expected to gain strength and produce gale-force winds as it moves to the north later Thursday, followed by a turn to the west and southwest.

Once it moves into the warmer waters Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near Bermuda.

However, the system is forecast to turn to the north and northeast, and could break apart late this weekend into Monday before threatening land.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
