Hurricane_NOAA.jpg
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

NOAA Says Another Above-Normal Hurricane Season Is Likely

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jeff Huffman
Published May 20, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT
On the left, a pie chart; on the right, a list predicting the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.
NOAA
/
A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA's 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook.

Forecasters at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center predict 13 to 20 named storms, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes.

An above normal hurricane season is likely again this year, according to the acting NOAA Administrator Ben Friedman. However, he says it is unlikely to be as active as the historic 2020 season.

Forecasters at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center say they have a confidence level of 70 percent in a forecast that includes 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or higher).

The seasonal averages for activity, which have recently been updated to use 1991-2020 as the new 30-year period of record, are 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes, of which 3 become major hurricanes.

Likely factors contributing to this year's above-normal forecast include warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures over the Tropical Atlantic Ocean, an enhanced African monsoon season, weaker trade winds and a neutral phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The warmer water temperatures provide fuel for tropical cyclones to form. The enhanced African monsoon can add more moisture and instability to tropical waves that move across the Atlantic. Weaker trade winds that blow toward the equator from the northeast will make cyclone organization easier, and if the ENSO phase remains neutral that tends to allow tropical systems to mature and prolong their life across the basin.

The NOAA forecast released Thursday is consistent with other agency forecasts for an above-normal season that have been previously released this spring. The next forecast update from NOAA on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be released in early August.

Jeff Huffman
Jeff Huffman is Chief Meteorologist at the University of Florida in Gainesville. In addition to his full-time position at the university's radio and television stations, WUFT-FM/TV and WRUF-TV, the latter of which he co-founded, Huffman also provides weather coverage to public radio stations throughout Florida
