Forecasters Are Monitoring The First Storm Of The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Forecasters with Colorado State University predicted that this could be another active hurricane season, with 17 tropical storms and eight hurricanes.

So it should come as no surprise that the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring the first storm of the season — 13 days before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.

A non-tropical low-pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by Thursday night, forecasters said.

However, they expect it to be short-lived after it moves over southwest over warmer waters before encountering “a more hostile environment” as it turns to the north and northeast.

The system is forecast to remain well offshore but will still produce gale-force winds.

Odds are likely that it will not develop into Tropical Storm Ana, as it has only a 30% chance for development over the next five days, forecasters said.

