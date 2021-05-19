© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Forecasters Are Monitoring The First Storm Of The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
Forecast map for tropical disturbance
National Hurricane Center
/

It is expected to develop well off the coast of Bermuda before fizzling out after turning to the north and northeast.

Forecasters with Colorado State University predicted that this could be another active hurricane season, with 17 tropical storms and eight hurricanes.

So it should come as no surprise that the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring the first storm of the season — 13 days before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.

A non-tropical low-pressure system is forecast to develop a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda by Thursday night, forecasters said.

However, they expect it to be short-lived after it moves over southwest over warmer waters before encountering “a more hostile environment” as it turns to the north and northeast.

The system is forecast to remain well offshore but will still produce gale-force winds.

Odds are likely that it will not develop into Tropical Storm Ana, as it has only a 30% chance for development over the next five days, forecasters said.

Weather2021 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonNational Hurricane Center
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
