Early Reprieve From Damaging Storms Across Tampa Bay Before Another Round Of Downpours

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 10, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
manateetornado_manateepublicsafety_041021.jpg
Manatee County Public Safety
/
An apparent tornado caused damage to homes in Manatee County on April 10, 2021.

A powerful line of storms moved through the greater Tampa Bay region on Saturday, spawning an apparent tornado in Manatee County. Forecasters say another round could produce heavy rain before clearing on Monday.

Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region could get a reprieve from Saturday’s damaging thunderstorms early Sunday before another line of storms moves through later in the day.

The storms produced gusty winds and heavy rain on Saturday afternoon as the line of storms moved through off the Gulf of Mexico.

The storms impacted Saturday’s first night of WrestleMania, as fans were told to seek shelter prior to the 6 p.m. start.

The storms caused damage to homes and injured a person Saturday afternoon after an apparent tornado touched down in Manatee County.

According to the National Weather Service, those storms were expected to move through the region Saturday night, providing a break after midnight.

However, forecasters warn another line of showers will move through the Nature Coast around sunrise on Sunday and move southeast — and through Tampa Bay — throughout the day.

Those storms could produce rounds of heavy rainfall along with damaging winds and possible hail, tornadoes and waterspouts, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals on Sunday could range from 1-2 inches, with higher amounts possible.

The showers are forecast to ease late Sunday night and into early Monday to the south as a cold front sinks south through the region.

Once it passes, temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start the week, forecasters said.

Forecast for April 11, 2021
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
