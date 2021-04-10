Early Reprieve From Damaging Storms Across Tampa Bay Before Another Round Of Downpours

Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region could get a reprieve from Saturday’s damaging thunderstorms early Sunday before another line of storms moves through later in the day.

The storms produced gusty winds and heavy rain on Saturday afternoon as the line of storms moved through off the Gulf of Mexico.

The storms impacted Saturday’s first night of WrestleMania, as fans were told to seek shelter prior to the 6 p.m. start.

WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans! — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021

The storms caused damage to homes and injured a person Saturday afternoon after an apparent tornado touched down in Manatee County.

🌪 Manatee County EMS responded to help an injured patient after a tornado touched down near El Conquistador Parkway this evening. 🌪

Photos from the scene below👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Iyhpa4ghGT — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 11, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, those storms were expected to move through the region Saturday night, providing a break after midnight.

However, forecasters warn another line of showers will move through the Nature Coast around sunrise on Sunday and move southeast — and through Tampa Bay — throughout the day.

Those storms could produce rounds of heavy rainfall along with damaging winds and possible hail, tornadoes and waterspouts, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals on Sunday could range from 1-2 inches, with higher amounts possible.

The showers are forecast to ease late Sunday night and into early Monday to the south as a cold front sinks south through the region.

Once it passes, temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start the week, forecasters said.