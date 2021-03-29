A Few Strong Storms Are Possible In North-Central And Northeast Florida Tuesday Afternoon

Scattered thunderstorms are likely to form Tuesday afternoon in parts of North-Central and Northeast Florida. A few reports of gusty winds and hail are possible with the stronger storm cells.

A weak cold front that moved through North Florida early Monday stalled in Central Florida Monday afternoon. The front is expected to retreat northward again on Tuesday, bringing a return to warm, humid, and unstable air. The inland penetration of the Gulf coast sea breeze is forecast to intersect the front, which would supply the trigger needed to produce thunderstorms. An approaching upper-air disturbance should help to enhance the thunderstorms during the late morning and afternoon hours.

As is often the case, not everyone will see the strong storms. However, the environment is conducive for strong wind gusts and hail for those neighborhoods that do see the thunderstorms on Tuesday. The loss of daytime heating and the departure of the upper-air disturbance should cause the storms to rapidly weaken Tuesday night.



