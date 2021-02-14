Possible Tornado Hits Pinellas Community

Early morning thunderstorms hit the Tampa Bay Sunday, with the National Weather Service reporting a possible tornado in a Pinellas County gated community.

The storm reportedly damaged several condominiums in Boca Ciega Point in St. Petersburg. The National Weather Service says the roof of one condo may have collapsed and an unknown number of other buildings, as well as lanais, light poles, and trees were damaged.

Seminole Fire Rescue also reported two boats were knocked off their lifts but not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

A tornado warning was issued just after 1 a.m. Sunday for Pinellas County. Meteorologists will determine if it was a tornado,

Meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network say there's a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms the rest of the day Sunday. A few of the storms could produce damaging winds, small hail, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.