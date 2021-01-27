NWS Confirms Tornado Strike At Tallahassee International Airport

Update 2:37 p.m.: Two people have died after what Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says was a weather-related accident. "Sadly, we can confirm two fatalities from a vehicle crash on I-10 and one individual who was transported to the hospital with injuries. This accident appears to be weather related but it is not clear that it was caused by the potential tornado."

Dailey says the airport is again open. One runway remains closed while debris is cleared and safety checks are performed.

Original Story:

The City of Tallahassee says the line of thunderstorms and heavy rains that passed through Tallahassee this afternoon spawned at least one tornado and resulted in damage at the Tallahassee International Airport. Initial reports show the airport's radar system is down. The National Weather Service says that's due to a "communications issue" and not the storm. The NWS also cited a “debris signature” near Tallahassee Community College.

The airport is now temporarily closed as the city assess the damage. Mayor John Dailey said in a tweet, "at this time we can confirm damage to one small plane & one hangar. We have no reported injuries at the airport and are continuing to assess impacts throughout the city."

The city also tweeted out photos.

The tornado moved near Florida A&M University. The school says it's checking the campus and has not "seen or received any calls in regard to damage."

The storm sent Florida lawmakers, in town for legislative committee hearings, scrambling to hunker down. Several committee meetings were momentarily delayed, but later resumed. The city reports there are about 2,000 homes without power as of 1:00 p.m.

