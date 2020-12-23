Cold Weather Shelters Opening For Christmas Across Tampa Bay Area

Cold weather shelters are opening across the greater Tampa Bay region with temperatures expected to plunge on Christmas and into the weekend.

A cold front that will move through the state on Thursday is forecast to produce potentially strong thunderstorms before bringing near-freezing conditions throughout the region.

Forecasters say the coldest weather is expected Saturday morning.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus counties have announced that they will open shelters later this week.

Here is a list of shelter locations and when they will be open:

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

Hillsborough residents can go to a limited-capacity shelter for adults at Amazing Love Ministries at 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa. The shelter will open at 6 p.m. all three days.

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of three-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required to claim a motel voucher, which is good for all three nights. No vouchers will be available for fewer than three nights. A state ID is required to register for a voucher.

Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below before 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176.

Residents in Plant City can call (813) 652-8144.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County will open shelters Friday and Saturday evenings from about 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shelters will provide a hot evening meal on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.

MLK Jr Neighborhood Center, 1201 Douglas Ave., Clearwater. (813) 951-5632. Note: This shelter opens at 8 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Pinellas Park. 7709 61st Street N. (727) 547-5437

Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Avenue N., St. Petersburg. (727) 544-4551

The Turning Point, 1810 5th Avenue N., St. Petersburg. (727) 823-7811

Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street S., St. Petersburg. (727) 822-4954

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime St. (727) 937-6837

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

Hernando County

Men’s shelter: 1090 Mondon Hill Rd., Brooksville, 34605. (352) 799-2912, ext. 103

Women’s shelter: Mary’s House, 1163 Howell Ave., Brooksville, 34601. (352) 799-2912, ext. 109

Pasco County

Pasco County will open its shelters Friday at 5 p.m. and close Saturday at 8 a.m.

To make sheltering arrangements for both individuals & families:



West Pasco: Call Metropolitan Ministries at (813) 209-4860 before 8 p.m. Friday.

East Pasco: Call Restored Hope at (352) 437-4815 before 6 p.m. Friday.

Citrus County

The Salvation Army is opening their shelter at 712 S. School Avenue in Lecanto Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Face masks are required to be worn while at the shelter.

People who need to be picked up will have to be at Family Resource at Connections, 3848 E. Parsons Point Road in Hernando, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, contact The Salvation Army directly at (352) 513-4960.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.