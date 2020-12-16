Cold Front Brings Storms, Then Another Chilly Blast To Tampa Bay Area

The greater Tampa Bay region can expect a wet — and potentially stormy — Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring another round of chilly temperatures leading into the weekend.

Some residents along the I-4 corridor are waking up to a few patches of fog early Wednesday morning, but it should burn off by sunrise, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the front will slide down from the Southeast during the day. As it does, it will bring gusty conditions and rain in the afternoon into the early evening.

Athena Masson, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says these storms could be severe.

“This likely won't be a widespread risk, but a few of the storms could have the potential to produce minor wind damage, heavy rainfall, and we cannot rule out a brief isolated tornado or waterspout along the coast,” Masson said.

Those rain chances will clear out overnight as the front pushes south through the region.

A mild morning on Thursday will lead to gradually cooling temperatures, forecasters say. Residents will start feeling the changing conditions in the afternoon and into the evening leading to a cold blast Friday morning.

Wake-up temperatures on Friday will be in the low 30s across the Nature Coast — with a wind chill making it feel even colder — and highs in the greater Tampa Bay region will reach only the mid-60s under increasing sunshine.

Temperatures are forecast to remain below normal through Saturday but will moderate through the rest of the weekend.

