Sustainer Membership
Sustainer Benefits
- Automatic entry into all drawings
- Annual tax receipt
- Thank you gift eligible
- No additional renewal notices
- Uninterrupted membership
- Easy and convenient
Sustainer FAQs
Q: What does it mean to be a Sustainer?
- Becoming a Sustaining member means your monthly pledge will automatically renew each year.
Q: How can I make my monthly contributions?
- Electronic fund transfer (EFT), credit/debit card, payroll deduction. Electronic fund transfer (EFT) is the preferred method because it saves WUSF/WSMR money on credit/debit card processing fees.
Q: As a Sustainer, am I entered into drawings?
- Yes, you are automatically entered into all on-air drawings offered.
Q: Am I still eligible for thank you gifts?
- Yes, when you set up your sustaining pledge, you are still eligible for thank you gifts. If during one of our on-air fundraising drives, you hear of a gift that piques your interest, please call WUSF Membership Department at 800-741-9090, or email us at memberservices@wusf.org.
Q: What if my credit card expires or changes?
- If your credit card expires or changes please call WUSF’s Membership Department at 800-741-9090.
Q: How can I change or cancel my sustaining pledge?
- You can change or cancel your sustaining pledge at any time. Simply call WUSF’s Membership Department at 800-741-9090
Q: What if I want to increase or decrease my contribution?
- You are welcome to change your contribution amount or frequency at any time, just contact us! Please call Membership Department at 800- 741- 9090 or click here to change online.
Q: Can I make an additional gift to WUSF?
- Of course, thank you! You can make a gift online here or mail a check or money order to:
WUSF Public Media
PO BOX 917134
Orlando FL, 32891-7134