Florida's Classical Music Station
Make Your Smart Speaker Smarter
Amazon Alexa

Here is the general command:

"Alexa, play WUSF."
Stream WUSF live by saying the station name or call letters, i.e. "Alex, play WUSF."

“Alexa, play WSMR.”
Stream Florida’s Classical Music Station live by saying the station name or call letters, i.e., “Alexa, play WSMR.”

Google Home Smart Speaker

Here is the general command:

"Ok Google, play WUSF."
Stream WUSF, live.

“Ok Google, play WSMR.”
Stream Florida’s Classical Music Station, live.

Apple Homepod Smart Speaker

Here are all of the commands that currently work with your smart speaker:

"Hey Siri, play the station WUSF."
“Hey Siri, play the station WSMR.”

or

"Hey Siri, play WUSF radio."
“Hey Siri, play WSMR radio.”

Stream us live by saying the station name or call letters, i.e., "Hey Siri, play WUSF" or “Hey Siri, play WSMR”