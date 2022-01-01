Violet Comber-Wilen

I am WUSF’s Radio News Intern for spring 2022.

I am passionate about stories that can impact and inspire change in local communities.

In the past few years, I have covered stories for radio, web, and TV for North Central Florida’s NPR affiliate, WUFT News. I have done stories about everything from mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic to Amendment 4 and its effect on felons’ right to vote.

I plan to graduate in May of 2022 and hope to pursue a radio reporter position at an NPR affiliate in a major city. I want to highlight issues that underserved communities face and work primarily covering education and government stories.

Outside of reporting, I am an avid runner, traveler, and food enthusiast.