Victoria Crosdale

Victoria CrosdaleWUSF Multimedia Intern
I am the WUSF Multimedia Intern for spring 2022.
I’m from Palm Harbor, Florida, and I’ve lived in and out of Tampa my whole life.
I'm a senior at the University of South Florida, majoring in broadcast journalism.
I'm also a reporter and producer for Florida Focus News, a TV news brief produced by USF Zimmerman School students that airs on WEDQ in the Tampa Bay area.
I like covering stories about businesses, government, charities, and just about everything else.
Our area has so much to offer, and I plan to capture all of it through words, video and sound.
-
Since the owner of Memorial Park Cemetery died in 2019, the city of Tampa has invested considerable time, manpower and money to protect and improve the grounds of the resting place for Black veterans.