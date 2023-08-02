Veronica Zaragovia - WLRN
The Florida Policy Institute's latest push comes after data shows Florida removed 408,000 people from its Medicaid rolls since April. Only Texas has surpassed Florida's numbers.
Friday is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.
Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew. The moves came after crowds of people without masks gathered to party and confrontations broke out with police.
At Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, people start lining up at 5 a.m. to get a taste of world-famous brisket. The line has become such a fixture that it's become a business opportunity for locals.