Live updates: Brittney Griner released from prison
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement taking credit for mediating Brittney Griner's release through dialogue with both the…
Brittney Griner has been freed from Russia, 10 months after she was first detained at a Moscow-area airport with less than a gram of hash oil in her…
Since the time of her arrest in February, Brittney Griner’s case has drawn new attention to the issue of Americans being wrongfully detained by foreign…
Brittney Griner's release is both a source of celebration and sadness for the family of Paul Whelan, the 52-year-old former U.S. Marine who has been…
The two sides of the prisoner swap that freed American Brittney Griner and Russian Viktor Bout are using very different language to describe the…
This is the second high-profile prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia in 2022.In April, 30-year-old former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was released in…
As the Biden administration celebrates the homecoming of one prominent American detained in Russia, it's pledging to continue working to secure the…
In a State Department statement released early Thursday, Secretary Antony Blinken thanked the State Department team involved in negotiations and Special…
Flanked by President Biden and Vice President Harris, Cherelle Griner said she was overwhelmed by emotions, expressing gratitude to members of the…
Russia has released WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing less than a gram of hash oil into the country when…