2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on a motorized hang glider

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT
Hang glider on the ground
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
/
Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men Saturday in Key West. An airport spokesperson reported that both men were uninjured and were taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office. There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal, airport officials added.

The two are part of a wave of Cubans recently fleeing the island.

Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

