Watch Live: The Jan. 6 committee is holding hearings on its investigation of the Capitol riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a series of public hearings this month on what it has learned so far. The second hearing was Monday morning, and the next is Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. A meeting scheduled for Wednesday was postponed on Tuesday with no immediate explanation.

The panel scheduled seven hearings throughout June to discuss their months-long investigation into the connection between former President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Monday's hearing focused on former President Trump's efforts to perpetuate the lie that widespread fraud had stolen the election from him even though he already knew he had lost. The committee says Trump's disinformation campaign directly led to the Jan. 6 riot.

"Ultimately, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down to the Capitol and subvert American democracy," Thompson said at the committee's first public hearing in prime time Thursday night.

Republicans, meanwhile, have blasted the committee's work as illegitimate as Trump called the House committee investigation a "hoax" and a "witch hunt" and continued to push his false narrative about election fraud.

The panel is expected to release its findings in a report in September. It has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails over nearly 11 months as part of its investigation into what happened the day of the Capitol insurrection and what led to it.

