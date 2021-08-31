© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what's important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

European Union Takes US Off Safe Travel List, Backs Travel Restrictions

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
France EU US Travelers
Michel Euler
/
AP
Visitors enjoy the view from top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 16, 2021. The European Union is expected to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday, Aug. 30.

The guidance is nonbinding, and U.S. travelers should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent.

The European Union has recommended that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there, but EU nations can still allow fully vaccinated U.S. travelers in if they want.

The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses its advice in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The guidance is nonbinding, though, and U.S. travelers should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent.

Coronavirus deaths have surged in the U.S. recently, rising to over 1,200 a day, and new daily cases are over 150,000 a day.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
