Five More Tampa Bay Area Residents Charged In Breach On U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Department of Justice has added five Tampa Bay area residents to its list of people facing charges for the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol in January.

Four are listed as residents of Lakeland: Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 21; Olivia Michele Pollock, 30; Joshua Christopher Doolin, 22; and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, 25. A fifth suspect, Michael Steven Perkins, 37, is from Plant City.

The Justice Department says Jonathan Pollock remains at large. The other four were arraigned in federal court last week on charges that include assault on law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct and theft of government property.

In a statement, prosecutors allege the five were seen on body camera footage and social media videos charging the Capitol on Jan. 6. The video shows some of the defendants pushing or punching law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, Jonathan and Olivia Pollock, Hutchinson, Doolin and Perkins were on the west side of the Capitol about 2 p.m., when Jonathan Pollock and his younger brother charged toward a line of police officers while brandishing flagpoles.

“Pollock screamed “Let’s go!” while trying to push through a metal barricade. Co-defendant Hutchinson grabbed the fence and pulled it back to provide rioters with unobstructed access to the line of police officers. Jonathan Pollock then assaulted three police officers, pulling one down a set of steps, kneeing and punching another in the face, and punching and pushing a third by the neck,” prosecutors say.

They allege that Hutchinson charged the line of officers and began punching. Jonathan Pollock is accused of taking an officer’s riot shield, and engaging “in a tug-of-war-style conflict before pulling the officer down the steps.” He is accused of grappling later with and taking a swing at another officer.

Based on the videos, Perkins is accused of picking up a flagpole and thrusting it into a police officer’s chest and allegedly striking another officer in the back of his head. Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock are accused of grappling with officers and trying to take a baton away from an officer.

The Justice Department says Doolin had “zip-tie handcuffs tucked in his belt and a riot-control chemical canister slung over his shoulder.”

As of last week, 465 people have been arrested on charges connected with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, with more than 130 of them having been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.