US / World
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

PHOTOS: Christmas Around The World

By Reese Oxner
Published December 26, 2020 at 7:40 AM EST
People take part in the annual Christmas Day swim at the Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 25, 2020.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are celebrating a Christmas unlike any other.

Here are some scenes from this year's holiday season.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 24, 2020.
Lee Jin-man / AP
Worshippers of Legio Maria wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 attend the Christmas service at their church in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Dec. 25, 2020.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian scouts band parades in front of the Church of the Nativity during Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on Dec. 24, 2020. Annual festivities around the Church of the Nativity were scaled back but Bethlehem residents were intent on maintaining traditions.
Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images
People wearing face masks walk past a Christmas display at a shopping mall in the Wanchai district of Hong Kong on Dec. 24, 2020.
Isaac Lawrence / AFP via Getty Images
Pope Francis delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for "to the city and to the world") Christmas Day blessing in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Dec. 25, 2020.
Vatican Media / AP
A model dressed as a Christmas tree and wearing a face shield poses for photos in a shopping mall in Bangkok on Dec. 24, 2020.
Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images
Mario, 7, looks from his family's home in Stamford, Connecticut, on Dec. 24, 2020. The Guatemalan immigrant family, with multiple generations living under the same roof, are recovering from the coronavirus while trying to celebrate Christmas. Eight of 10 family members are COVID-19 positive. Mario, a special needs child, has tested negative for the virus.
John Moore / Getty Images
Francisco Monzon, 50, a taxi driver dressed as Santa Claus, looks at his phone, in Boca del Rio, Veracruz state, Mexico, on Dec. 24, 2020.
Victoria Razo / AFP via Getty Images
A seniors' residence employee (second right) dances with residents as a band plays on Christmas Eve at Las Praderas home on Dec. 24, 2020, in Pozuelo de Alarcon, near Madrid, Spain. The residence is free of COVID-19 cases.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images
A health worker dressed as Santa Claus visits patients in a hospital in Cali, Colombia, on Dec. 24, 2020.
Paola Mafla / AFP via Getty Images
A diver dressed as Santa Claus greets visitors at the Dubai mall aquarium, in the United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 24, 2020.
Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images
Christian women pray during a Christmas mass in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
K.M. Chaudary / AP
A family poses for a photo on Christmas Day at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, Dec. 25, 2020.
Mark Baker / AP
Reese Oxner

