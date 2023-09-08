Tampa General Hospital donates $25 million to USF for its athletic district

Tampa General Hospital is donating $25 million to the University of South Florida to support its athletics district. It is the largest gift ever made to USF Athletics, according to a news release from the university Thursday.

The money will be used to name USF’s future Center for Athletic Excellence, which is part of its on-campus stadium project. It will also name the university’s athletics district.

“We are incredibly grateful to Tampa General Hospital for this historic gift and for their phenomenal partnership with USF that goes back decades. This investment in our students, our university and our community will have far-reaching positive impacts for generations to come,” USF President Rhea Law said in the release.

The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence will offer clinical space for health services like assessments, treatment, therapies and more, according to the release. Research will be conducted in partnership with USF Health.

“We recognize the growing demand for behavioral health services in our region, and particularly around the USF campus. That’s why we’re doubling down on our partnership with the University of South Florida to expand access to care and support,” John Couris, president and CEO of TGH, said in the release.

The center will also provide space for USF’s student-athletes and serve as the home for the football and women’s lacrosse teams. It will feature locker rooms, strength and conditioning rooms, hydrotherapy pools, and more, according to the release.

USF’s $340 million stadium project was approved by its Board of Trustees in June, and $200 million of the costs will be borrowed and paid over 20 years at a projected fixed interest rate of 5.5%.

The Florida Board of Governors will decide whether to approve the plan Friday. The stadium is expected to open in 2026.

