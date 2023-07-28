USF is coming off a year of record donations

For the second straight year, the University of South Florida has surpassed more than $150 million in donations for the last fiscal year.

However, this year marks a new record, with over $157 million donations.

In addition to the record number of donations, USF had its largest number of new donors, at nearly 12,000.

“To have a record-breaking fundraising year shows that our donors recognize the University of South Florida’s upward trajectory and the value in supporting the success of our students, faculty, staff and programs,” USF President Rhea Law said in a release.

Among the donations:



A $10 million gift from alumni James “Jay” Nault to name the Nault Center for Entrepreneurship in the Muma College of Business

A $5 million gift to the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus from Baldwin Risk Partners, to name the Baldwin Risk Partners School of Risk management and Insurance. It was the largest gift in the campus' history

An $11.7 million research vessel from the Monterey Bay Aquarium to the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the USF St. Petersburg campus

A $5.1 million gift from J.D. Porter and family to name the Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility on the USF Tampa campus

“USF has incredible momentum across the institution, from business partnerships to our health enterprise to athletics, and I could not be more excited to see what new heights we can reach together bolstered by our generous donors and friends.” USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman said.

The donations have made possible many endeavors for the institution, including the new Judy Genshaft Honors College opening this fall. More than $46 million of funds for its construction consisted of funds from private donors — including $20 million from Genshaft and her husband, Steven Greenbaum.

“Our students are some of the most talented, dedicated scholars in the country,” USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman said in the release. “We are grateful for the enduring and unprecedented support our Bulls community provides to ensure our students can access every available opportunity, our faculty can conduct leading research and our staff can continue to build and grow. "

