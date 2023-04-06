USF joins other state universities in banning TikTok and other apps on campus

The University of South Florida on Wednesday joined other state universities in banning several applications and social media platforms — including the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok — from school-owned devices and networks.

The decision follows guidance from the state Board of Governors, which issued an emergency regulation on March 29 to block access to applications and social media platforms that may put personal information and national security at risk.

In a letter to students and staff from the university's Information Technology department, officials say the decision was made "to protect our students, faculty and staff against potential cyber threats."

The letter also said "access to these applications through USF's wired and wireless networks from personal devices will be blocked unless an exception is granted under the regulation."

Effective Wednesday, access to the following applications were blocked:



TikTok

Tencent QQ

WeChat

Vkontakte

Kaspersky

While TikTok has been the subject of federal and state scrutiny due to its Chinese ownership, the other apps were also banned.

A bill banning social media platforms with relations to China on state government devices and at public schools and university campuses is moving through the Florida Legislature.