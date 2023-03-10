USF fires men's basketball coach Brian Gregory

The University of South Florida fired men's basketball coach Brian Gregory on Friday following a 14-18 season.

Gregory joined the Bulls in 2017 after serving as an assistant coach at Michigan State, and was previously a head coach at Georgia Tech and Dayton.

Gregory's firing was announced one day after the Bulls lost to East Carolina, 73-58, in the opening round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Gregory coached the Bulls for six seasons, with an overall record of 79-107.

“Brian has been a true ambassador for the University of South Florida,” Athletic Director Michael Kelly said in a release. “Ultimately, our head coaches and programs are judged by on-court success, and we have not lived up to our expectations for men’s basketball.

"We thank Brian and his family for all they have done for USF and wish them the very best in their journey.”

Kelly said he will conduct a national search for a new coach, and assistant coach Larry Dixon will replace Gregory on an interim basis.