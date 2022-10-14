WUSF News is looking for Spring and Summer 2023 interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for both the spring and summer 2023.

The semester-long positions include individual internships focusing on radio, digital news, and social media platforms.

All WUSF News interns are paid.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college at the time they work at WUSF News. They also can be accepted and preparing to enter graduate school.

If selected, you will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. WUSF News is a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where you will discover how public media serves its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

SPRING 2023 (three- to four interns will be selected)

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – (Two days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News Internship – (One to two days a week, including Fridays) The WUSF Digital News intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and other reporters/interns. Duties will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive web audience. The intern also will live tweet The Florida Roundup, a weekly call-in show that broadcasts on public media stations across Florida. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

WUSF Rush Family / USF Zimmerman Radio News Internship - (One day a week) The WUSF / USF Zimmerman Radio News intern will research assignments, conduct interviews, and write, produce and report stories for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. ONLY students in the USF Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications are eligible for these positions. This internship is also funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

SUMMER 2023 (two interns being sought)

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – (Five days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News Internship – (One to two days a week, including Fridays) The WUSF Digital News intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and other reporters/interns. Duties will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive web audience, and live-tweeting the weekly Florida Roundup live call-in show. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

Apply online by visiting https://www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/index.aspx and clicking on “Browse & Apply.”

Find the position under job #32338 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern - Spring 2023); #32341 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern - Summer 2023).

Indicate in your cover letter which semester and which position(s) you are interested in and why. If you are interested in both semesters, you must apply for them separately. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

All of the WUSF News internships pay $15/hour and require students to work a full eight-hour shift. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The spring internships will run from early January - early May 2023; the summer internships will run from mid May - early August 2023.

Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.