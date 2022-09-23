USF and MacDill Air Force Base team on educational opportunities

The University of South Florida and MacDill Air Force Base are teaming up on a pair of projects.

As part of one deal, the USF Institute of Applied Engineering will receive $10 million to support the 6th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Central Command. According to a news release, the agreement, which runs for five years, will further educational opportunities by providing operations research, data science, wargaming, human dynamics modeling, and conference support.

“This partnership is exactly the type of collaboration we need to maintain superiority over near-peer adversaries around the globe,” Col. Adam Bingham, Commander, 6th Air Refueling Wing, said in the release. “This agreement will allow us to innovate and provide custom resources to the MacDill warrior.”

In a second project, USF students will have access to internships, research projects, mentors, guest speakers, and other opportunities in various fields at the base.

In return, MacDill will promote the education of future engineers, scientists, and mathematicians. In addition, MacDill lab personnel will teach USF courses in science. This agreement runs for three years.

The deals advance the focus of USF's recently created Global and National Security Institute, which addresses such issues as defense, economic and political security, health and human security, and infrastructure and environmental security.

“USF is experiencing an incredible upward trajectory, and that is in part because of our robust relationships within the community — including our connection to MacDill Air Force Base,” USF President Rhea Law said.

“Our university has a lot to offer through our faculty expertise, cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, and MacDill Air Force Base has a wealth of knowledge and experience to provide to us as well. This expanded partnership will create a symbiotic relationship between the two groups in support of the Tampa Bay area’s students, researchers and the greater military community.”