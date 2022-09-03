Renderings show how USF plans to reimagine its athletics facilities as part of its master plan

Officials with the University of South Florida athletics department have unveiled a plan that would completely overhaul the school's athletic fields.

That's in addition to the on-campus football stadium, which is planned to open by the 2026 season. That would mean the football team would no longer have to play at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Jeff Scott, the Bulls' football coach, is optimistic.

"For me, it's an exciting time as a coach," Scott said. "I'm sitting here in my office, and I'm looking at a $22 million indoor facility that hopefully we'll be able to use here soon this fall. And over here to the left, is where eventually we'll have our on-campus stadium here in a few years."

Other new facilities include a baseball and softball clubhouse, a tennis facility, a complete overhaul of the golf practice facility, and a new press box and video board at the USF Track & Field Stadium. A new facility for the beach volleyball program would be built next to the Yuengling Center. A new locker room and coaches' offices for women's lacrosse would be built in the Lee Roy Selmon Center.

Also, a newly renovated lobby would be built in the Lee Roy Selmon Athletics Center. New fan areas, a new video board and a new press box would be built at Corbett Soccer Stadium. And a renovation is on tap for the Muma Basketball Center lobby and player lounges and locker rooms.

Here's Michael Kelly, vice president of USF Athletics:

Here's some parts of the new master plan that have already been completed or will near completion within the next year. These include:



A $22 million Indoor Performance Facility set to open this fall;



A $3 million football locker room and office renovation completed last summer;



A $2 million television broadcast facility completed in 2020;



A $1 million resurfacing of the running surface at the USF Track & Field Stadium;



Installation of new hydrotherapy pools in the Lee Roy Selmon Center;



$1.2 million in enhancements to The Corral for USF volleyball that include a new Taraflex floor, bleachers, nutrition bar, videoboard and roof.