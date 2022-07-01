Former USF business dean Moez Limayem is confirmed as UNF president

The Florida Board of Governors has confirmed Moez Limayem as the seventh president of the University of North Florida. He will begin his presidency Aug. 1.

Limayem has served as dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida in Tampa for the past decade. As dean, he was instrumental in raising more than $126 million, which included multimillion-dollar gifts to support students.

During Limayem's tenure as dean, graduation and freshman retention rates rose significantly as well as job placement rates.

Limayem will replace David Szymanski as president. Szymanski stepped down last year after three years in the position.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.