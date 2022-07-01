© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Beat

Former USF business dean Moez Limayem is confirmed as UNF president

WJCT News
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT
UNF President Moez Limayem.
University of North Florida
UNF President Moez Limayem.

Limayem has served as dean of the Muma College of Business for the past decade.

The Florida Board of Governors has confirmed Moez Limayem as the seventh president of the University of North Florida. He will begin his presidency Aug. 1.

Limayem has served as dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida in Tampa for the past decade. As dean, he was instrumental in raising more than $126 million, which included multimillion-dollar gifts to support students.

During Limayem's tenure as dean, graduation and freshman retention rates rose significantly as well as job placement rates.

Limayem will replace David Szymanski as president. Szymanski stepped down last year after three years in the position.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

University Beat Moez LimayemUSFUniversity of North Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now