WUSF News is looking for Fall interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for news internships for the fall 2022 semester.

All the positions will be paid, including internships focusing on radio and digital news, as well as our social media platforms.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college as either an undergraduate or graduate student.

They will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where they'll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations. With elections happening in November, students with an interest in covering political news should consider applying.

The application deadline is through midnight, June 29 for the following:

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – (Two days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

WUSF News Social Media Internship – (One to two days a week, including Fridays) The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and multimedia journalist writing and producing written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

WUSF / USF Zimmerman Digital News Internship - (One day a week) The WUSF / USF Zimmerman Digital News intern will research assignments, conduct interviews, writing and produce daily digital stories and audio components. Only students in the USF Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications are eligible for these positions. This internship is also funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

Apply online by visiting https://www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/index.aspx and clicking on “Browse & Apply.”

Find the position under job #31117 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern).

Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

All of the WUSF News internships require students to work a full eight-hour shift. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The internships will start in August 2022 and last through December. Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.

