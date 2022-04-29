USF St. Petersburg considering final four candidates for regional chancellor

A search committee has picked four candidates to interview for the position of regional chancellor at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

After meeting with a total of nine candidates on Thursday, the committee chose:



Kanika Tomalin, former deputy mayor of St. Petersburg and current chief operating officer and vice president of strategy at Eckerd College;

Melissa Gruys, dean of the School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne;

Christian Hardigree, dean of the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University in Denver;

Bjong "Wolf" Yeigh, former chancellor of the University of Washington Bothell.

The four will participate in town halls in the University Student Center (USC) ballroom, which are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Regional Chancellor search site Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to submit questions and other feedback to that search site.

After interviewing the candidates and reviewing the feedback, USF President Rhea Law will select the next regional chancellor.

Martin Tadlock is stepping down as regional chancellor at the end of the semester.