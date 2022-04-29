© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
University Beat

USF St. Petersburg considering final four candidates for regional chancellor

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published April 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
USF St. Petersburg Campus
Nicole Slaughter Graham
/
WUSF Public Media
Town halls with four candidates for the USF St. Petersburg regional chancellor position will take place May 2 and 3 at the University Student Center.

The four will participate in town halls on the USF St. Petersburg campus on Monday and Tuesday.

A search committee has picked four candidates to interview for the position of regional chancellor at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

After meeting with a total of nine candidates on Thursday, the committee chose:

  • Kanika Tomalin, former deputy mayor of St. Petersburg and current chief operating officer and vice president of strategy at Eckerd College;
  • Melissa Gruys, dean of the School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne;
  • Christian Hardigree, dean of the School of Hospitality at Metropolitan State University in Denver;
  • Bjong "Wolf" Yeigh, former chancellor of the University of Washington Bothell.

The four will participate in town halls in the University Student Center (USC) ballroom, which are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Regional Chancellor search site Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

People are encouraged to submit questions and other feedback to that search site.

After interviewing the candidates and reviewing the feedback, USF President Rhea Law will select the next regional chancellor.

Martin Tadlock is stepping down as regional chancellor at the end of the semester.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
