WUSF News is hiring summer interns

WUSF Public Media is now taking applications for two news internships for the summer 2022 semester.

Both positions will be paid, including internships focusing on radio news and our social media platforms.

Interns must be currently enrolled in college as either an undergraduate or graduate student.

They will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where they'll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

The application deadline is through midnight, April 21 for the following:

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – (Five days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the WUSF Rush Family Fund.

WUSF News Social Media Internship – (Every Friday) The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and multimedia journalist writing and producing written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job. This internship is funded by the Stephen Noble Internship Fund.

Apply online by visiting https://www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/index.aspx and clicking on “Browse & Apply.”

Find the position under job #30414 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern).

Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

All of the WUSF News internships require students to work a full eight-hour shift. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The internships will start in May 2022 and last through August. Orientation will take place at the start of the semester. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.