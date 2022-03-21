© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
University Beat

USF takes the next steps in choosing its next president on Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT
Rhea Law, left, and Jeffrey Talley
Mark Schreiner; U.S. Army
/
Interim USF president Rhea Law, left, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Talley are finalists to become USF's next president.

Finalists Rhea Law and Jeffrey Talley will meet with the USF community on all three campuses a day before they're interviewed by the university's Board of Trustees.

The next steps in deciding who will be the University of South Florida's next president take place Monday.

The search committee that will choose the new president will hold a second round of interviews with finalists Rhea Law and Jeffrey Talley

Law was named USF's interim president in July 2021 following Steven Currall's resignation in August. She and Talley met with a panel of local business leaders, USF Board members, faculty representatives, and students earlier this month.

On Monday, the USF community will have the opportunity to speak with the finalists in separate interviews on all three campuses:

9-10 a.m.

  • Sarasota-Manatee campus, Selby Auditorium: Rhea Law
  • Tampa campus, Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center: Jeffrey Talley

11 a.m. - noon

  • St. Petersburg campus, University Student Center Ballroom: Law
  • Sarasota-Manatee campus, Selby Auditorium: Jeffrey Talley

2-3 p.m.

  • Tampa campus, Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center: Law
  • St. Petersburg campus, University Student Center Ballroom: Talley

On Tuesday, the USF Board of Trustees will hold formal interviews with Law and Talley on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center on the Tampa campus.
The Board will evaluate the candidates and may then name the next president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

WUSF staff writers Bailey LeFever and Josuan Rodriguez contributed to this report.

