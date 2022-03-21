USF takes the next steps in choosing its next president on Monday

The next steps in deciding who will be the University of South Florida's next president take place Monday.

The search committee that will choose the new president will hold a second round of interviews with finalists Rhea Law and Jeffrey Talley

Law was named USF's interim president in July 2021 following Steven Currall's resignation in August. She and Talley met with a panel of local business leaders, USF Board members, faculty representatives, and students earlier this month.

On Monday, the USF community will have the opportunity to speak with the finalists in separate interviews on all three campuses:

9-10 a.m.



Sarasota-Manatee campus, Selby Auditorium: Rhea Law

Tampa campus, Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center: Jeffrey Talley

11 a.m. - noon



St. Petersburg campus, University Student Center Ballroom: Law

Sarasota-Manatee campus, Selby Auditorium: Jeffrey Talley

2-3 p.m.



Tampa campus, Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center: Law

St. Petersburg campus, University Student Center Ballroom: Talley

On Tuesday, the USF Board of Trustees will hold formal interviews with Law and Talley on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Traditions Hall, at the Gibbons Alumni Center on the Tampa campus.

The Board will evaluate the candidates and may then name the next president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

WUSF staff writers Bailey LeFever and Josuan Rodriguez contributed to this report.