USF Trustees will hear an update for a possible on-campus football stadium Tuesday

A committee is about to recommend a location for a new football stadium on the Tampa campus at the University of South Florida.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the USF Board of Trustees, the proposed 27-acre site is on the northeast side of campus, just southwest of Fletcher Avenue and North 50th Street.

The area is near USF's athletic campus, with a number of recreation fields currently located there. The site is also near the indoor football practice facility currently being built.

Other advantages listed on a slide from the presentation include its proximity to parking and student housing, multiple tailgating options, and a potential operations building that could be included with the stadium.

The committee considered four other potential locations, including one just south of the Tampa campus on the site of the Museum of Science and Industry.

Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly and Vice President for Advancement Jay Stroman are scheduled to present the proposal — along with a pair of construction timetables and potential funding sources — to trustees on Tuesday.

One project schedule included in the presentation would see planning wrap up later this year, with the design phase starting in the fourth quarter, and construction beginning in the 3rd quarter of 2024. The stadium would open for the 2026 USF football season.

The other schedule would stretch planning through the third quarter of 2023, when the design phase would start, and construction would begin in the third quarter of 2025. In that case, the stadium would open for the 2027 USF football season.

According to the agenda, trustees will also get an update on the search for a new USF president.