© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Beat

USF Trustees will hear an update for a possible on-campus football stadium Tuesday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner,
Victoria Crosdale
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
Site of proposed USF football stadium
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
A committee will recommend a site on the northeast side of USF's Tampa campus, near Fletcher Avenue and North 50th Street, for a new football stadium.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the proposed site is on the northeast side of campus, near Fletcher Avenue and North 50th Street.

A committee is about to recommend a location for a new football stadium on the Tampa campus at the University of South Florida.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the USF Board of Trustees, the proposed 27-acre site is on the northeast side of campus, just southwest of Fletcher Avenue and North 50th Street.

The area is near USF's athletic campus, with a number of recreation fields currently located there. The site is also near the indoor football practice facility currently being built.

Other advantages listed on a slide from the presentation include its proximity to parking and student housing, multiple tailgating options, and a potential operations building that could be included with the stadium.

The committee considered four other potential locations, including one just south of the Tampa campus on the site of the Museum of Science and Industry.

Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly and Vice President for Advancement Jay Stroman are scheduled to present the proposal — along with a pair of construction timetables and potential funding sources — to trustees on Tuesday.

One project schedule included in the presentation would see planning wrap up later this year, with the design phase starting in the fourth quarter, and construction beginning in the 3rd quarter of 2024. The stadium would open for the 2026 USF football season.

The other schedule would stretch planning through the third quarter of 2023, when the design phase would start, and construction would begin in the third quarter of 2025. In that case, the stadium would open for the 2027 USF football season.

According to the agenda, trustees will also get an update on the search for a new USF president.

slide with words on left side and map of proposed football stadium site on right
USF Board of Trustees
/
A map included in a presentation scheduled to take place at the USF Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday shows the proposed site for a football stadium on the Tampa campus. Advantages listed include its proximity to parking, USF athletics, and student housing.

Tags

University Beat on-campus stadiumUSF FootballUSF AthleticsMichael KellyUSFUSF Board of TrusteesUniversity of South Florida
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Victoria Crosdale
I am the WUSF Multimedia Intern for spring 2022.
See stories by Victoria Crosdale
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content