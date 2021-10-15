USF wants the public to weigh in as it selects a new president

The group searching for the next president for the University of South Florida wants to hear what the university community is looking for in the next leader.

They're holding their second virtual town hall Monday at 2 p.m.

Search committee chair and USF Board of Trustees Vice Chair Michael Griffin and Alberto Pimentel from SP&A Executive Search, which is supporting the search, led the first town hall Oct. 11.

It was attended by about 200 students, faculty, and staff from across USF.

Some speakers said they want a consensus builder and problem solver, while others would prefer someone who knows both Florida's higher education and political systems.

Another speaker wants a person who can address the uniqueness of USF's three campuses, while one asked for a "true academic" and not a politician.

Smaller listening sessions with groups across the university will continue over the next few weeks.

The committee is also encouraging people to fill out a survey about what they should look for in a new president.

The survey, which targets students, faculty, staff, and other supporters, including community business leaders, is scheduled to close Oct. 20.

And the search committee is scheduled to hold its next meeting Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Center for Global Solutions on the USF Tampa campus.

The university is conducting a search for a new president after Steven Currall retired in August after two years in the position.

Rhea Law is serving as interim president but is not seeking the permanent position.