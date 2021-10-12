WUSF News is hiring spring interns

Applications are now being accepted for college students wanting to intern as news reporters at WUSF Public Media during fall 2021.

All the positions will be paid, including internships focusing on radio news, our Health News Florida collaborative, WUSF digital news, multimedia journalism, and our social media platforms.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s also where they'll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

Applications are open up to midnight, Oct. 22 for the following:

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – (Two days a week) This internship is where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce longer in-depth stories. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern – (One day a week) Multiple students from the University of South Florida Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications will be chosen. Designed as an entry-level internship, digital news interns work with WUSF News editors reporting, writing and producing stories for online platforms and radio broadcast. Applicants MUST be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School in Tampa.

WUSF/Health News Florida Internship – (One to two days a week) The Health News Florida intern will join our statewide collaborative covering health care. They will work closely with Health News Florida’s editor to write and produce daily stories on deadline for online platforms and radio broadcast. Interns will learn the basics of beat reporting at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has placed a greater focus on health care. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

WUSF News Multimedia Internship - (One to two days a week) The WUSF News Multimedia intern will produce visual and written content for the station's website and social media platforms. The intern will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to sharpen their visual storytelling while using their video and photography skills to produce compelling content. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

WUSF News Social Media Internship – (Two days a week) The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator and multimedia journalist writing and producing written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will learn what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Apply online by visiting www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/careers and clicking on “Access Careers@USF.”

Find the position under job #28769 Administrative Clerk (WUSF News Intern).

Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. Please put your cover letter and resume in one attachment.

All of the WUSF News internships require students to work a full eight-hour shift one or two days a week. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The internships will start in January 2022 and last through late April. Orientation will take place in December. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.