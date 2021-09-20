© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
University Beat

USF Is Seeking The Public's Input In Selecting Its Next President

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT
The University of South Florida is asking for the public's input as it searches for its next president.

The university is distributing a form that will assist in selecting a permanent replacement for Steven Currall.

The university launched a survey on its website and is distributing it to students, faculty, staff, and other supporters.

It is also encouraging business leaders and individuals throughout the greater Tampa Bay region to take part.

The university is conducting a search for its eighth president after Steven Currall retired in August after two years in the position.

Rhea Law took over as interim president but has said she is not seeking the permanent position.

According to a press release, USF Presidential Search Committee Chair Mike Griffin will join members of the search firm on a listening tour to discuss the opening. They will meet with representatives from all three USF campuses and various community groups in helping to inform the decision.

The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 30.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
