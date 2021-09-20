USF Is Seeking The Public's Input In Selecting Its Next President

The University of South Florida is asking for the public's input as it searches for its next president.

The university launched a survey on its website and is distributing it to students, faculty, staff, and other supporters.

It is also encouraging business leaders and individuals throughout the greater Tampa Bay region to take part.

The university is conducting a search for its eighth president after Steven Currall retired in August after two years in the position.

Rhea Law took over as interim president but has said she is not seeking the permanent position.

According to a press release, USF Presidential Search Committee Chair Mike Griffin will join members of the search firm on a listening tour to discuss the opening. They will meet with representatives from all three USF campuses and various community groups in helping to inform the decision.

The deadline to complete the survey is Sept. 30.

