© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Beat

Senate President Wilton Simpson’s Daughter Tapped For USF Board Of Trustees

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
USF Logo on building
Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Lauran Monbarren, the daughter of Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, to the USF Board of Trustees.

Lauran Monbarren previously served as an administrator at Pasco-Hernando State College.

Lauran Monbarren
Courtesy: Simpson Environmental Services
Lauran Monbarren

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed the daughter of Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees, the governor’s office announced Friday.

DeSantis tapped Lauran Monbarren for the post.

The announcement listed her occupation as chief financial officer and vice president of Simpson Environmental Services and Simpson Farms.

Monbarren previously was a Pasco County teacher and administrator at Pasco-Hernando State College.

Her appointment to the university board will require Senate confirmation.

Former House Speaker Will Weatherford is chairman of the USF Board of Trustees, which in the coming months will search for a new university president. President Steven Currall announced Monday he will step down after two years on the job.

DeSantis’ pick of Monbarren for the board followed his May appointment of Gabriella Passidomo, daughter of Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, to a seat on the Florida Public Service Commission. Kathleen Passidomo is slated to succeed Simpson as Senate president in November 2022.

Tags

University BeatUniversity of South FloridaUSFUSF Board of TrusteesSen. Wilton SimpsonRon DeSantisWill Weatherford
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content