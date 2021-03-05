WUSF News Is Looking For Summer Interns

WUSF Public Media is recruiting college students to be news interns for the summer 2021 semester.

In addition to a 40-hour-a-week paid radio news internship, we are offering a WUSF News / Health News Florida internship, and digital news and social media positions.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s where you'll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

WUSF is looking to fill the following internships, which are open through midnight, March 17:

WUSF Radio News Internship - A multi-day paid internship where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Radio News intern will produce a number of University Beat reports. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

This is a five-day-a-week (40 hours) position.

Apply online by visiting www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/careers/ and clicking on “Access Careers@USF.”

Find the job under job #26658 Administrative Clerk (WUSF Radio News Internship).

The following are unpaid internships:

WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern – Several students from the University of South Florida Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications will be chosen for this position. Designed as an entry-level internship, digital news interns work with WUSF News editors reporting, writing and producing stories for online platforms and radio broadcast. Applicants MUST be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School in Tampa.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/wusfzimmermansum

WUSF News / Health News Florida Internship - The WUSF/Health News Florida intern will join our statewide collaborative covering health care. They will work closely with Health News Florida’s editor to write and produce daily stories on deadline for online platforms and radio broadcast. Interns will learn the basics of beat reporting at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has placed a greater focus on health care. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/wusfhnfsum

WUSF News Social Media Internship – The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator, video producer and multimedia journalist learning how to produce written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/wusfsocialsum

All of the WUSF News internships require students to work a full eight-hour shift one or two days a week. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

The internships will start in mid-May and last through early August. After an approximately two-week instructional period, all internships will be conducted remotely. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout. Internships also are subject to change related to USF and WUSF protocols surrounding COVID-19.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.

