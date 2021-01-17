USF Health Temporarily Stops Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

USF Health has temporarily stopped offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials announced the suspension in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, saying that it's happening because they have have not received any additional doses from its hospital partners or the state.

USF Health has not received additional vaccine from our hospital partners or the state. As such, we must suspend further invitations for COVID-19 vaccine first shot appointments. This is effective immediately. — USF Health (@USFHealth) January 17, 2021

While the decision is effective immediately, patients, as well as faculty and staff who have received their first dose and are already scheduled for their second, will keep those appointments.

USF Health will not take new appointments at this time, but hopes to be able to resume offering shots as soon as its supply allows it.