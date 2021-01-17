© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

USF Health Temporarily Stops Offering COVID-19 Vaccine

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
USF Student Health Services Building in Tampa
USF Health
USF Health has temporarily stopped offering COVID-19 vaccines because it has not received any additional doses from its hospital partners or the state.

USF Health has temporarily stopped offering COVID-19 vaccines because it has not received any additional doses from its hospital partners or the state.

USF Health has temporarily stopped offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials announced the suspension in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon, saying that it's happening because they have have not received any additional doses from its hospital partners or the state.

While the decision is effective immediately, patients, as well as faculty and staff who have received their first dose and are already scheduled for their second, will keep those appointments.

USF Health will not take new appointments at this time, but hopes to be able to resume offering shots as soon as its supply allows it.

