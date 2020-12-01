WUSF News Is Looking For Spring Interns

WUSF Public Media is recruiting college students to be news interns for the spring 2021 semester.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to report, write, and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a professional journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s where you'll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

While applications for our digital news, social media, and new WUSF News / Health News Florida internship positions are closed, the following internship remains open through midnight, Dec. 21:

WUSF Radio News Internship - A multi-day paid internship where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Noble intern will produce a number of University Beat reports. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

This is a two-day a week (16 hours) position. Half-day shifts are not available. College credit is available for interns as well.

Apply online by visiting www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/careers/ and clicking on “Access Careers@USF.”

Find the job under job #26248 Administrative Clerk (WUSF Radio News Internship).

The internships will start in early to mid-January and last through the spring semester. After an approximately two-week instructional period that may include visits to the USF Tampa campus, all internships will be conducted remotely. Students will work and receive editing and instruction directly from an editor throughout. Internships also are subject to change related to USF and WUSF protocols surrounding COVID-19.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, email MSchreiner@wusf.org.