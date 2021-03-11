Unequal Shots

-
The goal is to reach seniors who struggle to access public sites or are apprehensive about going to them. It's helping underserved communities get vaccinated.
-
Only about 1 percent of people vaccinated in Sarasota County are Black. Advocates say the distribution process puts underserved communities at a disadvantage. They're fighting to change that.
-
It's part of a national initiative to reach underserved communities and starts with 250 centers around the country.
-
Hospitals are allowed to vaccinate high-risk patients who aren't seniors or health workers, but most don't have enough supplies to do so.
-
The county hosted another community vaccination event, this time at a Baptist church in downtown Tampa. The goal is to make the vaccine more accessible in underserved communities.
-
Of the more than 1 million people who have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, only about 5% are Black.
-
Until a vaccine can be more widely distributed, doctors are urging people to keep wearing masks and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
-
These pop-up sites make it easier for communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus to get tested. But convincing people to come is another hurdle.