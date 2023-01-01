Tyler Luginski

A modern journalist knows the importance of considering how the elements of a story will adapt across different platforms. For me, those considerations drive my multimedia approach to news.

As the Digital News Intern for WUSF, I aim to cultivate an engaging online media experience for our audiences on the stories that matter most to them.

As an undergraduate student, I gained firsthand media experience by working with various digital media companies and managing my university journalism club. Writing and producing content with a digital focus prepared me for working in the modern newsroom.

I am currently pursuing my M.A. in Digital Journalism and Design through the University of South Florida, with plans to become a multimedia journalist who tells stories of creativity in the arts and culture.

When I’m not studying or working, you’ll likely find me searching through the bins of a local record shop or spending a free afternoon playing live music for family and friends.